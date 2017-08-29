CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a man charged in connection with the beating of a black man during violent clashes in Charlottesville the day of a white nationalist rally has been arrested.
A spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday 33-year-old Alex Michael Ramos turned himself in Monday evening.
Ramos faces one count of malicious wounding in the attack on DeAndre Harris, which was captured in photos and video that went viral. The attack by a group of men left him with a broken wrist and head wound.
Spokesman Sgt. Lawson Bittick says Ramos will have an extradition hearing Tuesday. He didn’t know if Ramos, an unemployed construction worker, has an attorney.
In an interview with WGCL, Ramos said he’s not a white nationalist. He called the incident “a defensive attack.”