BOSTON (AP) — A man authorities say left a copy of the Quran on the steps of a government building in Boston and previously made threats at Reagan National Airport has been sent for a mental health evaluation.
Aziz Rehman Osmani was held without bail and sent to a Massachusetts mental health facility for 20 days after pleading not guilty Tuesday to a fugitive-from-justice charge.
Osmani’s lawyer questioned Osmani’s competency.
Police say Osmani was arrested in Boston on Monday after allegedly causing a pair of disturbances and leaving a “suspicious package” outside the government building. It turned out to be the Muslim holy book.
A Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman tells the Boston Herald that Osmani made bomb threats and assaulted a police officer at Reagan on Sept. 29.
