HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man is facing felony charges after being accused of making a bomb threat against a GOP office in North Carolina.
The Hendersonville Police Department said in a news release that the Henderson County party headquarters received a bomb threat Thursday morning on the organization’s voicemail, prompting an evacuation. The State Bureau of Investigation swept the building with a bomb dog and found no explosives.
Authorities say they were able to trace the call back to 24-year-old Dylan J. Schacht, of Hendersonville, who was arrested and charged with one count of terrorism and one count of filing a false report concerning a destructive device.
The threat came just days after someone firebombed the Orange County Republican headquarters.
It is unclear whether Schacht has an attorney.
