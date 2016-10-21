HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man is facing felony charges after being accused of making a bomb threat against a GOP office in North Carolina.

The Hendersonville Police Department said in a news release that the Henderson County party headquarters received a bomb threat Thursday morning on the organization’s voicemail, prompting an evacuation. The State Bureau of Investigation swept the building with a bomb dog and found no explosives.

Authorities say they were able to trace the call back to 24-year-old Dylan J. Schacht, of Hendersonville, who was arrested and charged with one count of terrorism and one count of filing a false report concerning a destructive device.

The threat came just days after someone firebombed the Orange County Republican headquarters.

It is unclear whether Schacht has an attorney.