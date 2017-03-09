GREER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a driver changing a tire on the side of Interstate 85 in South Carolina has died after stumbling into the road and being hit by a tractor trailer.
Troopers told media outlets that the driver stopped at mile marker 60 in Spartanburg County near the BMW plant around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Authorities sat the driver was working on the tire, stood up, lost balance and ended up in the path of the truck.
Troopers say the truck driver will not be charged.
The coroner’s office has not released the victim’s name.
