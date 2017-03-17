NEW DELHI (AP) — Security officials say a man carrying explosives was fired on and killed when he tried to cross a checkpoint run by an elite anti-crime force in Bangladesh’s capital.
In a text message to media, the Rapid Action Battalion said the security officers opened fire as the man tried to penetrate the checkpoint with “a motorbike and explosives” early Saturday.
The agency’s operational official A.S.M. Sakhawat Hossain told reporters that officers found the explosives in a bag the man was carrying.
The man’s identity was not immediately clear.
Most Read Stories
- Tourism in Seattle: Gee, what’s not to like? Apparently a lot | FYI Guy
- Eight potential candidates to replace Lorenzo Romar as Washington’s basketball coach
- Estranged daughter sues ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen, alleging she was molested as a child
- Exploring a rumor about the Seahawks being open to trading Richard Sherman
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
On Friday, a suspected militant died when he exploded a bomb at the camp where the agency’s future headquarters is under construction.
Bangladesh has experienced a surge in militant attacks in recent years.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.