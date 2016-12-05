HARVEY, Ill. (AP) — Police have arrested a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a security guard at a Canadian National Railway facility in suburban Chicago.

Harvey police said during a news conference that 24-year-old Rashad Williams of East Hazel Crest, Illinois, was arrested in Chicago Heights Sunday night.

Harvey Deputy Police Chief Gregory Thomas credited the public with Williams’ arrest, saying tips provided a general location. He says Chicago Heights police helped with surveillance and Williams was spotted in the neighborhood carrying grocery bags. He’s due in court Monday.

Williams is suspected in the Nov. 26 death of 38-year-old Tyrone Hardin of Merrillville, Indiana. A first-degree murder warrant was issued.

Police say the shooting occurred while Williams was fleeing after allegedly stealing a car. Police say he also shot at a second person.