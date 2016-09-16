CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A man who nearly burned to death after being shot with a stun gun following a police pursuit has pleaded guilty to drunken driving and eluding police.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2cORqRK ) reports that 27-year-old Miles November pleaded guilty Thursday to three of the four charges against him. A charge of felony assault of a police officer will be tried separately on Nov. 29.
November filed a $95 million lawsuit in February accusing a Chesterfield County police officer of negligence when he shot November with a stun gun following a February 2015 pursuit and crash. November’s clothes had touched spilled gasoline and caught fire. Police say November had punched another officer.
November received burns over 86 percent of his body. He faces up to seven years in prison on the three charges.
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.timesdispatch.com
