PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say a man bun helped people in one Pittsburgh neighborhood identify the man who was vandalizing their cars.

WTAE-TV (http://bit.ly/2jbbm67 ) reports that 22-year-old Isaac Gettleman is facing 36 counts of criminal mischief.

Police say various surveillance cameras captured images of a man wearing his hair in a bun while kicking the sides of cars and jumping on their side-view mirrors on the city’s South Side.

Gettleman lives in the same neighborhood, which led fellow resident Erin Catalina to wonder, “What motivates someone to do that, I have no idea.” She was referring to the vandalism, not Gettleman’s hair style.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Gettleman. The Associated Press couldn’t immediately find a listed phone number for him.

He faces a preliminary hearing Jan. 18.

Information from: WTAE-TV, http://www.thepittsburghchannel.com