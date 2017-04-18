Share story

By
The Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say a man asked to leave an anti-Muslim event in South Dakota who later appeared in a video on Facebook brandishing weapons will not face charges.

Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman, to the Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2oldKpT ) that security officers believed the man had a weapon and asked him to leave. The man left and went to his vehicle.

A video the appeared on Facebook showing him in a vehicle holding up weapons and ammunition and saying: “Be scared.”

He was wearing a t-shirt that said “I am Muslim,” ”I open carry … And conceal carry,” and “I am only dangerous if you are stupid.”

Clemens said police and FBI determined he posed no threat and had done nothing illegal. Concealed carry is legal in South Dakota.

