ALTON, Ill. (AP) — A man and a juvenile are hospitalized after being rescued from a car that slammed into a light pole in southern Illinois and burst into flames.
Alton police Capt. Scott Golike says it’s “pretty clear” that speed was a factor in Thursday’s crash.
The Telegraph in Alton reports (http://bit.ly/2uENpcZ ) several people rushed to the aid of the vehicle’s occupants.
Branden Gilliam of Alton was in a nearby restaurant when the wreck happened. The 25-year-old says the passenger-side door was jammed, forcing him to try to get the boy out on the driver’s side, crossing an unconscious man. The child eventually was able to climb through the sunroof of the burning car.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Storm star Sue Bird says she's gay and opens up about dating Megan Rapinoe WATCH
- Federal judge: ‘The citizens of Seattle are not going to pay blackmail for constitutional policing’
- '450 square feet of fear': Renter dreads rising cost for Fremont studio apartment | Seattle Sketcher
- Illicit skatepark on Green Lake’s Duck Island: Cops called on bowl built in bird habitat WATCH
The victims were taken to area hospitals with severe burns before being airlifted to St. Louis for treatment. Their identities and conditions were not immediately available.