ATLANTA (AP) — There has been another dog attack in the same Atlanta neighborhood where a boy was killed by dogs last week.

Local news outlets report 48-year-old John Bullips was walking Monday when police say he was attacked by two dogs believed to be pit bull mixes.

Arriving officers say Bullips was unconscious. He was taken to a hospital. Police say Bullips suffered injuries on his arms and face and is recovering.

Both dogs were captured and one has already been put down.

The attack comes a week after two dogs attacked two children as they walked to a bus stop less than a mile away. Six-year-old Logan Braatz died Jan. 17 and 5-year-old Syari Sanders was injured.

The owner of those dogs, Cameron Tucker, faces involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct charges.