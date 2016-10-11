SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a man who was attacked by a black bear in foothills near Los Angeles may have interrupted a mating session.

Dan Richman tells KCAL-TV he was on a trail in the Sierra Madre foothills Monday when he saw a bear ahead of him. It stood up on its hind legs.

Richman backed off, but he found a second bear behind him.

Before he could run away, the bear grabbed him. He wound up on his hands and knees with its jaws clamped on the back of his neck.

Richman says he held completely still and the bear finally left.

The 54-year-old man was hospitalized with puncture wounds and scrapes, but he is expected to recover.

Authorities say if the attacking bear is found, it will be destroyed.