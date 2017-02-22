NEW YORK (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shootings of two men inside a cash advance company in New York City.
Police said Wednesday that 32-year-old Ricky Dennis, of Brooklyn, was arrested on murder charges.
The shooting happened last month at Universal Merchant Funding, a small business loan and cash advance company on Staten Island.
Police say a masked gunman went inside and shot the men in their heads. The suspect then fled in a vehicle.
Police say 57-year-old Michael Genovese, of Edgewater, New Jersey, and an unidentified 52-year-old man were both pronounced dead at the scene.
No motive has been given for the shooting.
