ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that left an Alaska police officer seriously injured.

Fairbanks police say Anthony George Jenkins-Alexie was arrested Tuesday morning as he was walking on a local street.

Jenkins-Alexie, of Fairbanks, is facing charges of attempted murder, assault and other counts in connection with the shooting early Sunday of Sgt. Allen Brandt. Police say Brandt is recovering at an Anchorage hospital after he was struck four times in the legs. Police say bullet fragments also struck the officer’s eye.

A dashboard video shows some of the encounter between Brandt and a man holding a gun that police say was stolen.

Police say the man drove off in Brandt’s patrol car and abandoned it a few blocks away.