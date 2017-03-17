METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in this week’s drug-related slaying of four people at a suburban New Orleans apartment complex.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said Friday afternoon that Armande Stephen Tart of Metairie faces four counts of first-degree murder in Wednesday’s deaths.
Three people were shot to death in one apartment in Metairie, and a fourth victim in a nearby apartment was fatally stabbed in the head.
Tart also faces an attempted first-degree murder charge in the shooting and wounding of a fifth victim.
Most Read Stories
- Tourism in Seattle: Gee, what’s not to like? Apparently a lot
- Eight potential candidates to replace Lorenzo Romar as Washington’s basketball coach
- Exploring a rumor about the Seahawks being open to trading Richard Sherman
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
- Puget Sound transit projects would lose big under Trump budget
Normand said Tart wanted to steal drugs. He said there were “significant amounts of cocaine” in one apartment. He said those killed, ranging in age from 40 to 61, had previous drug arrests.
Normand said authorities believe Tart acted alone.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.