METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in this week’s drug-related slaying of four people at a suburban New Orleans apartment complex.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said Friday afternoon that Armande Stephen Tart of Metairie faces four counts of first-degree murder in Wednesday’s deaths.

Three people were shot to death in one apartment in Metairie, and a fourth victim in a nearby apartment was fatally stabbed in the head.

Tart also faces an attempted first-degree murder charge in the shooting and wounding of a fifth victim.

Normand said Tart wanted to steal drugs. He said there were “significant amounts of cocaine” in one apartment. He said those killed, ranging in age from 40 to 61, had previous drug arrests.

Normand said authorities believe Tart acted alone.