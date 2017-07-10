BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say they arrested a man as he was about to flee the country to avoid charges that he sexually assaulted a mentally disabled woman.

Boynton Beach police say Pascal Estime was arrested Saturday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as he waited to board a plane to Haiti.

They say the 55-year-old Estime sexually assaulted the then 20-year-old woman in 2004, impregnating her. The woman has an IQ of about 50. She had an abortion and the fetus was kept as evidence.

Police were unable to find Estime until last year, when he was located in Orlando. DNA tests finished last week showed he was the father.

Pascal was being held without bail Monday. Jail records do not show if he has an attorney.