CENTREVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A man has been arraigned in the death of his ex-wife’s husband — one of two Michigan slayings in which he’s a suspect.

MLive.com and WWMT-TV report that 32-year-old Zachary Patten appeared Monday in St. Joseph County District Court on murder, home invasion and gun charges.

Shane Richardson was shot Thursday night in Florence Township, just north of the Indiana state line.

Patten also is a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in Kalamazoo about 45 minutes before the 29-year-old Richardson was shot. No charges have been filed in that killing.

Patten was arrested Friday after he approached officers in South Bend, Indiana, and told them he “needed to be arrested.”

A judge on Monday assigned Patten a court-appointed lawyer. An Aug. 15 preliminary examination has been scheduled.