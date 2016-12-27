PENNSVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Police are searching for a man who tried to hold up a New Jersey gas station for $2 worth of gasoline but fled after the attendant refused.
NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2i67RNa ) the attempted robbery occurred Tuesday night at the Coastal Gas Station in Pennsville Township.
Police Chief Allen Cummings says the suspect was carrying a gas can when he first approached the attendant outside the station. The man pulled out a knife and demanded $2 in gasoline.
When the attendant denied the request, the suspect ran off.
Police are reviewing surveillance video from the station in an effort to identify the suspect.
___
Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com
