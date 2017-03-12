DETROIT (AP) — With help from law students, a Michigan man in prison since 1992 is making a remarkable claim. He says Detroit police framed him for a murder with bullets that didn’t come from the victim.
Desmond Ricks and the Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school are asking a judge to reopen the case. They want evidence still in police storage to be retested. They also want Ricks’ second-degree murder conviction to be thrown out.
Ricks and the law school have a key expert on their side. David Townshend says bullets in police custody weren’t the ones he inspected back in 1992. His testimony 25 years ago helped convict Ricks.
The prosecutor’s office is dismissing the new arguments as “ingeniously imaginative.”
