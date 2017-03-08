BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australian police say a 42-year-old man who allegedly posed as Justin Bieber online to solicit explicit images from children has been charged with more than 900 child sex offenses.
Bieber, a 23-year-old Canadian pop singer, is currently in Australia performing his “Purpose World Tour.” Police on Thursday warned young fans and their parents to be extra vigilant when using the internet.
Gordon Douglas Chalmers, a law lecturer at the Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, was charged in November with using Facebook and Skype to impersonate the star after tip-offs from U.S. and German authorities.
A police statement says Chalmers was charged this week with another 931 child sex offenses dating back a decade including rape and making child exploitation material.
Chalmers has not entered pleas.
