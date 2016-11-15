WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has agreed to spend 50 years in prison after pleading no contest to charges that he fatally stabbed a 6-year-old girl, critically injured her sister and raped their mother.
The 47-year-old man, who is related to the mother, entered no contest pleas Tuesday in Sedgwick County. The pleas mean he neither admits nor disputes the crimes with which he was charged.
The Associated Press is withholding his name to prevent potentially identifying a sexual assault victim.
Wichita police responding to a vehicle accident on Nov. 4 found the 6-year-old and her 24-year-old mother stabbed inside a Jeep in a strip mall’s parking lot. The girl died at a hospital.
Her 4-year-old sister, who was also stabbed, was found miles away wandering in a field.
