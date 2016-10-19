CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has admitted he sexually assaulted a 6-year-old boy after authorities say they intercepted an internet broadcast of him raping the child and later discovered 10 other recorded assaults of the boy.
PennLive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2dm83GQ ) 20-year-old William Byers Augusta pleaded guilty in Carlisle on Tuesday to charges including rape of a child.
Prosecutors say Canadian authorities intercepted a broadcast of Byers Augusta sexually assaulting the boy in July 2015.
Investigators found videos showing Byers Augusta assaulting the child, including one of him and 62-year-old Ira Task simultaneously sexually assaulting the child.
Authorities say Task didn’t wear protection despite knowing he had been HIV positive since 1994.
Task was sentenced in June to 17½ to 40 years in prison.
Byers Augusta’s sentencing is scheduled for January.
Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com
