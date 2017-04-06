NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 74-year-old man has confessed to killing his son-in-law in North Carolina on the 24th anniversary of the crime.

Maj. Tom Effler of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina says Allen Deaver admitted to authorities Feb. 7 to killing Sydney Maurice Gregory on Feb. 7, 1993.

Gregory, who was in his 20s, was beaten and left inside a mobile home that was set on fire in Seven Springs, North Carolina.

A Wayne County grand jury indicted Deaver on Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder. Effler says deputies from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested him on a fugitive warrant Wednesday and he’s being held in Louisiana without bond at the parish jail.

Effler says an extradition hearing was planned Thursday.