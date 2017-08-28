CINCINNATI (AP) — A man charged in a shooting that killed a teenage girl and wounded two other teenagers outside a Sweet 16 party in Cincinnati has been found not guilty on charges of murder and felonious assault.
A Hamilton County jury on Monday found 20-year-old Rico Mosley not guilty in the April 2015 shooting outside a YMCA. Seventeen-year-old Kelsie Crow was caught in the crossfire while leaving the birthday party and died from her injuries.
Investigators say at last 50 shots were fired from multiple guns in a shooting between gangs as the party was ending.
The prosecution said gang members intimidated witnesses.
Mosley’s attorney Clyde Bennett II says jurors made the right decision. He had argued there was no physical evidence to prove Mosley shot Kelsie.