COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of writing anti-Muslim comments on an Ohio mosque has been charged with committing a hate crime.

Franklin County prosecutors say Todd M. Williams was indicted Thursday on charges of ethnic intimidation, desecration and criminal mischief in the vandalism of the Ahlul-Bayt Society Islamic Center in suburban Columbus last month.

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says security camera video at the mosque shows the 44-year-old Hilliard man writing comments including “Allah Is A Fraud Dum Dums” on the mosque’s glass doors.

The hate crime charge of ethnic intimidation and the criminal mischief charges are misdemeanors. The desecration charge is a felony.

Township police say they don’t know of any motive.

Court records don’t show an attorney for Williams. No telephone number for him can be found.