SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man accused of livestreaming himself brandishing weapons and making threats outside an anti-Islam event is back in custody.
Authorities say 45-year-old Ehab Abdulmutta Jaber of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was arrested again on a drug charge after testing positive for methamphetamine, a violation of his bond.
Jaber was charged earlier with making terroristic threats and possessing meth after allegedly making a Facebook video after he was kicked out of an April 9 event called “Sabotaging America: Islam’s March Toward Supremacy.”
He posted bond Tuesday and was required to undergo drug testing.
Authorities say the nature and severity of the charges warranted Jaber’s new arrest. Attorney General Marty Jackley says stronger bond conditions are needed for Jaber.
The Lincoln County Public Defender’s Office, which is representing Jaber, had no comment.
