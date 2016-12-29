FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 59-year-old South Florida man accused of making Facebook threats against President-elect Donald Trump will remain in jail.
Kevin Keith Krohn agreed not to seek release during a brief appearance in federal court in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.
The Sun Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2hzzCi4 ) reports Krohn was arrested last week at Pembroke Pines home after U.S. Secret Service agents said he posted threats against Trump on Facebook. Court records show he wrote above a picture of Trump: “He’s not my president/He’s an enemy of the state.” He also posted a picture of a man in camouflage holding a scoped sniper rifle.
The comments were posted in a thread of comments about Trump staying in Palm Beach during the holidays.
Krone is represented by Robert Berube, who appeared in court with him.
Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/
