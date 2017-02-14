MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man is charged with making harassing phone calls to the Miami Beach Police Department and posting expletive-laced threats against officers in an online law enforcement bulletin board.

The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2kNEQ9W ) reports 54-year-old Ricky Weinberger was charged with threatening law enforcement and harassment during a hearing on Monday. He was booked into jail Saturday.

Authorities told the judge that police found 16 guns and 4,500 rounds of ammunition inside Weinberger’s apartment.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez says the department believes they “potentially averted a catastrophic crisis.”

An arrest report says the agency’s lawyer asked Weinberger to stop making threats, to no avail. A judge also ordered him to stop. But in January he began posting on LeoAffairs.com, a non-official website for individual police departments.

