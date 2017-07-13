BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who authorities say threatened to assassinate President Barack Obama, bomb police stations and burn down a mosque has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of ammunition.
Joseph Gargiulo, of Holliston, was arrested last August when an FBI raid of his home turned up assault rifle parts, ammunition, incendiary materials and handwritten notes threatening violence against Muslims. Gargiulo was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because his wife had been granted a restraining order against him.
Friends and relatives told investigators about the threats, but Gargiulo was not criminally charged with making them. His lawyer at the time denied that his client had made threats.
Gargiulo faces 10 years in prison at sentencing Oct. 12.
He told a judge when pleading guilty Wednesday that he is “more clear-headed now.”