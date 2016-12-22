NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A citizen of India living in New Jersey is accused of fondling a passenger on an Air India flight that landed at Newark International Airport.
Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Ganesh Parkar, of Robbinsville, moved from his ticketed seat in business class on Wednesday and sat next to a woman in economy class on a flight from Mumbai. They say he touched one of her breasts after she fell asleep.
Parkar was charged with abusive sexual contact during a Thursday court appearance. He was released on a $50,000 bond, put under home electronic monitoring and ordered to relinquish his passport.
The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of two years.
Parkar’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.
This story has been corrected to show the suspect’s last name is Parkar, not Parker.
