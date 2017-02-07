LILLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man accused of shooting a motorist in a road-rage incident is a suspect in other shootings.
The Fayetteville Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2lgPqIa) the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that 20-year-old Tyree Shariffe Newsuan is being investigated in other shootings in that and surrounding counties. The information contained in an arrest report provided no additional details.
The sheriff’s office says a motorist flashed his high-beam headlights Jan. 28 at a car driven by Newsuan, so he would dim his own lights. The release said Newsuan turned around, drove alongside the man and the two exchanged words before Newsuan fired into the other car, hitting the driver in the shoulder.
Newsuan is jailed on $3 million bail. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
- Seahawks among favorites for Super Bowl 52; Russell Wilson making plans to get there
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
___
Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.