TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has ruled that a Toledo man charged with imprisoning and raping a teenage relative can no longer act as his own attorney in the case.

The Blade newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2dYdBV1 ) that a Lucas County Common Pleas judge says she ended Timothy Ciboro’s (SIH’-bohr-ohz) self-representation because of his conduct in court. Court proceedings involving the 53-year-old have been marked by his frequent interruptions and outbursts.

A message seeking comment Monday from Ciboro’s court-appointed attorney, Merle Dech (DEK), wasn’t immediately returned.

Ciboro and his 27-year-old son have pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and child endangering charges. Timothy Ciboro has told media outlets the allegations aren’t true.

Ciboro’s son, Esten Ciboro, also is charged with rape and is representing himself. He hasn’t responded to requests for comment.

