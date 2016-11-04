BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man accused of intentionally leaving his toddler son in a hot SUV to die has told the judge presiding over his murder trial that he will not testify.

In court proceedings streamed live online, Justin Ross Harris on Friday told Cobb County Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark he understands he has the right to testify but he has decided not to.

The defense then rested its case. Prosecutors said they’ll call one rebuttal witness.

Harris, who moved to Georgia from Alabama in 2012 for work, is accused of intentionally killing his 22-month-old son Cooper by leaving him in his SUV on a hot day in June 2014 while he was at work in an Atlanta suburb. Defense attorneys have said the boy’s death was a tragic accident.