Share story

By

ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor in Atlanta says a grand jury has indicted a man accused of killing two 17-year-olds behind a suburban supermarket.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard on Tuesday announced that a grand jury indicted 20-year-old Jeffrey Hazelwood on charges including murder, aggravated assault and aggravated sexual battery.

Lawrence Zimmerman, an attorney for Hazelwood, did not immediately have a comment on the charges.

Prosecutors say Hazelwood killed Carter Davis and Natalie Henderson Aug. 1 in Roswell. A medical examiner’s report said Henderson was found naked in a “sexually suggestive position,” while Davis was wearing only shorts with his arms outstretched on each side. Both teens were fatally shot in the head.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Howard said the investigation revealed that Hazelwood secretly watched the two teens behind the store before killing them.

The Associated Press