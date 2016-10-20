TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An Alabama man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old girl from her Florida home and driving her to Tennessee now faces a federal charge.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa says 31-year-old West Wild Hogs was indicted Wednesday on a kidnapping charge, which could carry a life sentence.

Hogs was arrested at a Memphis hospital Oct. 10 after two workers recognized him and Rebecca Lewis from an Amber Alert. The girl was recovered, and police said she seemed to be physically unharmed.

Authorities say Hogs took Rebecca from Polk County, Florida, on Oct. 8. They were spotted in Georgia later that day, and Tennessee authorities issued an Amber Alert for him and the girl Oct. 10.

Court records didn’t list an attorney.