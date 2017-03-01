ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 24-year-old man is accused of carjacking a FedEx driver in central Florida.
Osceola County Sheriff’s officials say Jonathan Torres approached the driver near Kissimmee on Tuesday and demanded he step out of his vehicle.
Local news outlets report the driver complied, telling investigators he feared for his life. Torres took off in the truck and the driver called deputies.
An arrest report says Torres returned to the scene about 10 minutes later and ran into a nearby home. Deputies tried to contact him, but he didn’t respond. Thinking he was barricaded inside, investigators got a search warrant and entered the home. Torres was gone but he was arrested a short time later.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
Records don’t list a lawyer for Torres.
