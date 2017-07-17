BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Jamaican man accused of masterminding a lottery scam that victimized dozens of Americans out of millions of dollars has agreed to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge in federal court in North Dakota.

Prosecutors will dismiss numerous other counts of fraud and money laundering against Lavrick Willocks.

Willocks will face a maximum prison sentence of 40 years, though prosecutors in court documents say they’ll recommend a shorter term in return for Willocks’ admission of guilt.

The government also will recommend Willocks pay restitution. Authorities say the scam bilked at least 90 mostly elderly Americans out of more than $5.7 million.

Fifteen people are charged in a case that’s dragged on for more than five years. It isn’t clear whether Willocks has agreed to testify against his co-defendants.