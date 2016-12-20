OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida man is accused of assaulting a sheriff’s sergeant during a traffic stop.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gina Carter tells local news outlets that 24-year-old Tyler Comegno fled the scene Monday, leaving the sergeant with cuts on his face. She didn’t identify the sergeant, who was taken to a hospital to have a laceration on his face treated.

Carter says Comegno was wearing an electronic monitor to track his whereabouts while he’s free on bond for aggravated assault. He cut off the monitor after fleeing the traffic stop. He was later captured and remains in jail. Records don’t show whether he’s hired a lawyer.

Officials didn’t say why Comegno was pulled over.

Records show Comegno’s driver’s license has been suspended five times and he has nine prior arrests.