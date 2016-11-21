DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man accused of sexually assaulting six girls in the same family will head to trial after waiving a preliminary hearing.

A Bucks County prosecutor said 52-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan waived the hearing Monday on charges filed last month.

Defense attorney Ryan Hyde says Kaplan maintains he’s innocent but didn’t want to make the girls to testify during the holiday season.

Authorities claim the Feasterville man fathered two children with a then-14-year-old girl who had been “gifted” to him for helping her parents financially and that he sexually assaulted five others.

Hyde says Kaplan maintains the mother of his children is his wife and that he didn’t touch the others.

He’s jailed with bail set above $1 million.