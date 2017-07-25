NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City have arrested a man they say sexually assaulted four women.

A 19-year-old Bronx man was arrested Monday in Brooklyn. The man faces multiple charges including sexual abuse, sexually motivated burglary and harassment.

Police say the suspect attacked four women in Brooklyn between the night of July 12 and the following morning. Investigators say the suspect followed the women into their apartments before trying to sexually assault them in each attack. Police say the women were all able to fight off the suspect.

Authorities released surveillance video of the suspect Sunday.

Police say other charges are pending.