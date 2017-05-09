LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a 3-year-old boy in a road-rage attack in Little Rock is being committed for observation by doctors who are assessing his mental health.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2qnLRlL ) reports the doctors assigned to determine if 33-year-old Gary Eugene Holmes is fit to stand trial have requested that he be interned indefinitely at the Arkansas State Hospital.
The doctors told Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims that getting Holmes to cooperate with testing efforts has been difficult. Sims ordered the transfer at a hearing Monday.
Holmes faces charges of first-degree murder and committing a terroristic act in the Dec. 17 killing of Acen (AY’-sin) King.
Holmes pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in February. His next court appearance is scheduled for July.
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com
