CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The man who authorities say drove his car into a crowd at a white nationalist rally, killing a woman and injuring 19 others, has made a second court appearance.
The Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. appeared by video Monday. It was his first hearing on a second set of charges filed against him last week.
Senior assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nina Antony says a judge declined for now to set bond for Fields, who has another hearing Friday.
Fields is accused of ramming his car into a group of counterprotesters Aug. 12, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer. Police also say some of the people injured in the incident suffered serious and permanent injuries. The charges against Fields include second-degree murder.
Most Read Stories
- Live coverage as the solar eclipse crosses the Northwest, U.S. WATCH
- Your guide to enjoying the eclipse from Seattle
- Friends honor artist’s last wishes with water ballet in a Seattle kiddie pool WATCH
- Battling demons in a community looking to Trump for change VIEW
- Experts answer your burning questions about the 2017 solar eclipse
Fields’ attorney couldn’t immediately be reached.