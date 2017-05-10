COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of shooting two sheriff’s deputies, one fatally, in an Iowa jail escape has been returned to that state to face charges.
Officials say 24-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty was picked up from an Omaha, Nebraska, jail Wednesday and taken to the Pottawattamie County Courthouse in Council Bluffs for his initial hearing. He was denied bail as he awaits prosecution on murder, attempted murder and other counts. He’ll be held at a jail in Sioux City. His attorney hasn’t returned a call.
Authorities say Correa-Carmenaty had just been sentenced to 45 years in an unrelated case May 1 when he grabbed a deputy’s gun, shot him and another deputy, and escaped in a jail transport van.
Authorities say Correa-Carmenaty was recaptured after he carjacked a woman’s car and drove to Omaha.
