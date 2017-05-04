OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of shooting two deputies, one fatally, while escaping from jail in western Iowa before being recaptured in Nebraska will head back to Iowa to face charges in the case.

Wesley Correa-Carmenaty was in an Omaha jailhouse court Thursday, where he agreed to be extradited to Iowa to face first-degree murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, escape and weapons charges.

Pottawattamie County, Iowa, Attorney Matthew Wilber said officials will likely wait until after the Deputy Mark Burbridge’s funeral on Monday to retrieve Correa-Carmenaty. They have 10 days.

In exchange for agreeing to the extradition, prosecutors in Omaha dropped the Nebraska charges, which included kidnapping and weapons counts.

Authorities say Correa-Carmenaty was being transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs on Monday for unrelated convictions when he attacked Burbridge and another deputy, grabbed one of their guns and shot them both. Burbridge died soon afterward. Deputy Pat Morgan is expected to recover.

Authorities say Correa-Carmenaty then drove a transport van through a jail garage door, abandoning it a few blocks away. He tried to carjack a truck, shooting and wounding a man inside the truck, investigators said, then carjacked a woman and drove across the state border into Omaha, where he let the woman go.

He was arrested in Omaha after crashing during a high-speed chase.

He faces murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, escape and weapons counts in Iowa. Wilber said Correa-Carmenaty will have an initial hearing on those charges in the Pottawattamie County Courthouse the day he’s extradited before being taken to an out-of-county jail or prison.