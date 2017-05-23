DETROIT (AP) — A man accused of setting a Detroit apartment fire that killed five people has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.
The Wayne County prosecutor’s office confirmed Tuesday that a judge made the determination in the case of Henry Johnson this month. It followed a competency examination about whether he understood the charges against him.
Prosecutor’s spokeswoman Maria Miller said in an email that he’ll receive permanent psychiatric care and will be under court supervision. Charges including first-degree murder and first-degree arson were dismissed.
Five men died and others were injured in the March 8 fire. Police have said an argument preceded the fire, which was fueled by extraordinary wind gusts. The 55-year-old has said he didn’t murder anyone.
The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from Johnson’s lawyer.