ATLANTA (AP) — An 86-year-old man who just picked up knitting during the summer has woven more than four dozen caps being delivered to premature babies born at Atlanta hospital.

WAGA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2gH69Tz ) retired engineer Ed Mosely was encouraged by the staff at his assisted living facility to make the caps to mark World Prematurity Day. Mosely and several other residents took up the challenge, knitting more than 350 unique caps, for babies at Northside Hospital. Mosely knitted 55 of them.

The caps were delivered to the hospital on World Prematurity Day last Thursday, but Mosely says he’d be happy to continue the project.

He says making the caps is easy to do and he has “a lot of time.”