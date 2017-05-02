NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A lawsuit accuses a south Mississippi funeral home of going back on an agreement to cremate an 86-year-old man after he died and owners learned he was gay.
According to the Mississippi state court lawsuit , Picayune Funeral Home said paperwork would be handled after Robert Huskey’s death. It alleges that after his nephew in Colorado faxed a form showing John Zawadski as Huskey’s husband, the nursing home where Huskey died was told the funeral home did not “deal with their kind.”
Zawadski says it was devastating.
The funeral home’s court papers deny the allegations.
Huskey died May 11, 2016. The lawsuit was filed March 7. Lambda Legal, an LGBT nonprofit, joined it more recently and held a news conference Tuesday in a New Orleans suburb with Zawadski, who spoke with Associated Press by phone.
___
This story has been corrected to show that the funeral home contacted the nursing home, not Huskey’s nephew.
