WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — An 80-year-old man has been charged in the 1991 fatal shooting of an armored truck guard in Massachusetts.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Amesbury resident Ralph DeMasi has been charged with murder and robbery.

DeMasi is accused of killing Edward Morlock in May 1991. Morlock was from Athol (ATH’-uhl) and was shot while carrying bags of money from a Shaw’s Supermarket in Worcester (WUS’-tur).

Prosecutors say DeMasi and three other people robbed Morlock and escaped in a waiting car. Authorities say the other people have died.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. says DeMasi’s arrest was the result of great investigative work by police.

DeMasi can’t be reached for comment while in custody and doesn’t have a listed phone number. He’s to be arraigned Wednesday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.