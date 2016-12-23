VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta airport says a Libyan plane has landed at the Mediterranean island and that there appear to be two hijackers on board.
The Malta airport authority said all emergency teams had been dispatched to the site of what it called an “unlawful interference” on the airport tarmac.
Earlier Friday, Malta’s prime minister, Joseph Muscat, said in a tweet that there was a “potential hijack situation” involving an internal Libyan flight that was diverted to Malta and that emergency operations are underway at the airport.
Airport officials said the Afriqiyah Airways A320 flight has 118 passengers on board.
Most Read Stories
- King County Sheriff Urquhart told investigators to ignore woman’s claim he raped her, documents say
- Trump asks Boeing for F/A-18 pitch, citing 'tremendous' cost overruns of Lockheed Martin F-35
- The worst things for sale on Amazon: A guide to horrible junk gifts WATCH
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Edgar Martinez Hall of Fame voting appears to be trending in right direction
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.