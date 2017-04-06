COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Maldives police have arrested a leader of opposition political party on a charge of plotting to overthrow the government.
A joint opposition statement said Jumhooree Party leader and lawmaker Qasim Ibrahim was arrested Thursday evening on the charges of “attempting to influence no confidence motions against the Speaker of Parliament” and “plotting to overthrow the government.”
The arrest comes days after the government defeated a no-confidence motion against the speaker and thereby prevented the opposition bid to take control of Parliament.
The opposition says the charges are “trumped-up” and demonstrate the willingness of President Yameen Abdul Gayoom’s government to “subvert state institutions in order to pursue and persecute anyone to who attempts to hold him accountable.”
Most Read Stories
- Lawsuit alleges Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused troubled teen in 1980s VIEW
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- Dozens of University of Washington programs make top 10 in new global ranking
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Richard Sherman trade rumors: 'What you've seen lately in the news is real'
- What luck: We dithered so long, Bertha’s tunnel now makes more sense | Danny Westneat VIEW
A police spokesman did not answer phone calls seeking a comment.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.